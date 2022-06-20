Previous
bedraggled by christinav
290 / 365

bedraggled

This chap must have been in the water as was busy drying off....
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Christina

@christinav
Diana ace
Terrific capture of this beauty, it looks the same as ours here. I have seen so many different ones on 365.
June 22nd, 2022  
