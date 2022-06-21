Sign up
290 / 365
Under control
This chap was trying to get his kite surf in however the wind kept catching it and pulling it up and him along the beach. It was quite the work out for him to get it under control.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
290
photos
61
followers
87
following
79% complete
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
21st June 2022 11:13am
Public
