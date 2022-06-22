Previous
Next
When water falls..... by christinav
292 / 365

When water falls.....

Taken last weekend as I have nothing today - hopefully our new public holiday (Matariki - a cluster of stars that rise in mid-winter) will serve up some inspiration this weekend!
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautifully captured scene, love the milky falls. I wish we had falls close by, I really would like to try this.
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise