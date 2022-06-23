Sign up
293 / 365
Whangarei
This is the city closest to where I live. The population is just over 50,000 so not very sizable. This local hill (Mt Parahaki) is a very popular walk esp after work for a good quick sharp workout!
Taken with my phone.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
293
photos
61
followers
87
following
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
