Waipu cove by christinav
Waipu cove

Another of my long exposure shots taken on Sunday morning.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautifully serene.
July 5th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Gorgeous Christina - you must be enjoying this series.
July 5th, 2022  
