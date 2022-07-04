Sign up
304 / 365
Waipu cove
Another of my long exposure shots taken on Sunday morning.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
2
1
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
3rd July 2022 7:05am
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautifully serene.
July 5th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Gorgeous Christina - you must be enjoying this series.
July 5th, 2022
365 Project
close