Rockscapes by christinav
303 / 365

Rockscapes

I have been inspired by https://365project.org/yorkshirekiwi/365/2022-06-11 post of long sea exposure so this morning I decided to drive to Waipu Cove to get some long exposure shots with the sea and rocks. Got a few that i will post the next few days.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Meg Storey
This is so serene! Gorgeous!
July 3rd, 2022  
Carole G ace
I’m so flattered to have inspired you Christina. Looking forward to seeing some more
July 3rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 3rd, 2022  
