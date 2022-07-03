Sign up
Rockscapes
I have been inspired by
https://365project.org/yorkshirekiwi/365/2022-06-11
post of long sea exposure so this morning I decided to drive to Waipu Cove to get some long exposure shots with the sea and rocks. Got a few that i will post the next few days.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
3rd July 2022 6:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Meg Storey
This is so serene! Gorgeous!
July 3rd, 2022
Carole G
ace
I’m so flattered to have inspired you Christina. Looking forward to seeing some more
July 3rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 3rd, 2022
