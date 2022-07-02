Sign up
302 / 365
First light
A long exposure to try and make the clouds and ocean have a softness to it - I think it worked on the water but not so much the clouds.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
82% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
1st July 2022 6:58am
kali
ace
nice colours! you needed more wind!
July 2nd, 2022
