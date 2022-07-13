Previous
Floodgates by christinav
313 / 365

Floodgates

Even though it didn't rain much overnight, water is still high in low lying areas. This was taken in Tangiteroria on my work travels today
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details

Yao RL ace
Work Travels? Include swimming?
July 13th, 2022  
Dianne
There certainly is a lot of water about the place.
July 13th, 2022  
