313 / 365
Floodgates
Even though it didn't rain much overnight, water is still high in low lying areas. This was taken in Tangiteroria on my work travels today
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
2
0
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
11
2
365
E-M10 Mark III
13th July 2022 12:57pm
Yao RL
ace
Work Travels? Include swimming?
July 13th, 2022
Dianne
There certainly is a lot of water about the place.
July 13th, 2022
