314 / 365
The seaside
Very little wind this morning so a chance to get this long exposure.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
3
1
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments: 3
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
14th July 2022 7:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Soft water textures happen! But the reeds didn't move -must have been the right time!
July 14th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the grass is so detailed for a long exp. great result!
July 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of the grasses and soft water. Blowing a gale at our seaside yesterday.
July 14th, 2022
