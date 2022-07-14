Previous
The seaside by christinav
314 / 365

The seaside

Very little wind this morning so a chance to get this long exposure.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Maggiemae ace
Soft water textures happen! But the reeds didn't move -must have been the right time!
July 14th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the grass is so detailed for a long exp. great result!
July 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of the grasses and soft water. Blowing a gale at our seaside yesterday.
July 14th, 2022  
