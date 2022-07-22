Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
322 / 365
Shove off
Feeding the pigeons at Albert Park
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
325
photos
65
followers
91
following
89% complete
View this month »
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
24th July 2022 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Nick
ace
This reminds me of a one-day photography course I did in Auckland a few years ago. It included feeding the birds in Albert Park. It must have a been quite a regular occurrence because lots of birds came to be fed.
July 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close