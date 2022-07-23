Previous
Out for the night by christinav
322 / 365

Out for the night

Am in Auckland for the night - this is my accommodation, an old railway station, re-purposed into apartments.
23rd July 2022

Walks @ 7 ace
Wow! How swanky
July 23rd, 2022  
