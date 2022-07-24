Sign up
324 / 365
In for the land
Am a little behind so 3 of the same thing....
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
1
1
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
325
photos
65
followers
91
following
89% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
24th July 2022 11:24am
Nick
ace
I particularly like this one with the shape of the wing shown in full.
July 24th, 2022
