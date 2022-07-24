Previous
Next
In for the land by christinav
324 / 365

In for the land

Am a little behind so 3 of the same thing....
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
I particularly like this one with the shape of the wing shown in full.
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise