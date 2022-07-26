Previous
Next
Following the bus by christinav
326 / 365

Following the bus

Very slow going, no opportunities to pass....
I think this bus was heading off to start a school bus run.
Taken with my phone.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. Same thing happened to us a few days ago in Sicily when we had to drive slowly for miles behind a trailer as there was no way we could overtake.
July 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise