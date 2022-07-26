Sign up
326 / 365
Following the bus
Very slow going, no opportunities to pass....
I think this bus was heading off to start a school bus run.
Taken with my phone.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
326
photos
65
followers
91
following
89% complete
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th July 2022 2:07pm
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. Same thing happened to us a few days ago in Sicily when we had to drive slowly for miles behind a trailer as there was no way we could overtake.
July 26th, 2022
