327 / 365
Mud road
It was worse in places, but I couldn't stop to take a shot. I have been using hubby's 4WD this week, which I was glad of today. My car probably could have handled the road but I feel a bit safer with the extra assurance!
27th July 2022
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Dianne
Such a NZ scene. 4WD sounds a good idea!
July 27th, 2022
