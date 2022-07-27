Previous
Mud road by christinav
327 / 365

Mud road

It was worse in places, but I couldn't stop to take a shot. I have been using hubby's 4WD this week, which I was glad of today. My car probably could have handled the road but I feel a bit safer with the extra assurance!
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
89% complete

Dianne
Such a NZ scene. 4WD sounds a good idea!
July 27th, 2022  
