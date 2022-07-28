Previous
Urine the bathroom by christinav
Urine the bathroom

of the public toilets in Kawakawa (sorry terrible pun). Made by the artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Diana ace
What a great shot of this amazing bathroom! I would so love to visit this incredible sight and wish it were not so far away ;-)
July 28th, 2022  
