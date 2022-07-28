Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
328 / 365
Urine the bathroom
of the public toilets in Kawakawa (sorry terrible pun). Made by the artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
328
photos
65
followers
91
following
89% complete
View this month »
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
28th July 2022 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this amazing bathroom! I would so love to visit this incredible sight and wish it were not so far away ;-)
July 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close