The fog is lifting by christinav
340 / 365

The fog is lifting

The fog is slowly getting burnt off my the sun.

I was having my car serviced today and had a little while to burn time at the Town Basin until the library opened where I could work while I waited.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Christina

@christinav
Diana ace
what a lovely shot of this beautiful setting, such a great moody vibe.
August 9th, 2022  
