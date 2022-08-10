Previous
In the right light by christinav
341 / 365

In the right light

everything is extraordinary.
It's been a tough week - appreciating the small things help....
10th August 2022

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful rays of light coming down those hills.
August 10th, 2022  
