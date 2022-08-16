Previous
Next
Gorse by christinav
347 / 365

Gorse

We have some DOC (department of conservation) land out the back - it is full of gorse and acacia trees running wild. Occasionally some natives are planted but only manuka and flax seem to survive.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise