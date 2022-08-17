Previous
Wishful thinking by christinav
Wishful thinking

It is a miserable blanket grey, windy day here so I didn't take the camera out, this was taken a month or so ago with weather I prefer :)
Christina

I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with wonderful colours and milky water.
August 17th, 2022  
