348 / 365
Wishful thinking
It is a miserable blanket grey, windy day here so I didn't take the camera out, this was taken a month or so ago with weather I prefer :)
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
1
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
348
photos
66
followers
91
following
95% complete
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
3rd July 2022 6:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with wonderful colours and milky water.
August 17th, 2022
