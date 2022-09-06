Previous
woohoo I've done a year by christinav
Photo 368

woohoo I've done a year

Actually a few days over - but I hadn't noticed! I have looked back over my first photos and can seen I've learnt so much. Thank you all for your kind support and encouragement.
Now let's see what the next year holds :)
6th September 2022

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
100% complete

kali ace
excellent!
September 6th, 2022  
