Photo 368
woohoo I've done a year
Actually a few days over - but I hadn't noticed! I have looked back over my first photos and can seen I've learnt so much. Thank you all for your kind support and encouragement.
Now let's see what the next year holds :)
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
kali
ace
excellent!
September 6th, 2022
