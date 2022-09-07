Sign up
Photo 369
P9080210
In Hamilton overnight for my daughter's graduation. Started the morning with a walk around the lake there.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
2
1
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
370
photos
72
followers
96
following
101% complete
View this month »
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
370
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
8th September 2022 6:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
SandraD
ace
You have captured a beautiful sunrise. Congrats to you and your daughter.
September 8th, 2022
Jaap Meijer
Hope this this celebration day will be as beautiful as it’s start! Enjoy!
September 8th, 2022
