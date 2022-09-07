Previous
P9080210 by christinav
Photo 369

P9080210

In Hamilton overnight for my daughter's graduation. Started the morning with a walk around the lake there.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
SandraD ace
You have captured a beautiful sunrise. Congrats to you and your daughter.
September 8th, 2022  
Jaap Meijer
Hope this this celebration day will be as beautiful as it’s start! Enjoy!
September 8th, 2022  
