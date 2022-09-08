Previous
Next
The big slog by christinav
Photo 370

The big slog

1400 steps, never ending steps (I am trying to train for a upcoming overnight tramp). Funnily once you get to the top of 1400 steps, there's no view so they've built a viewing tower another flight of steps up!!
Location: Hakarimata near Ngāruawāhia
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jaap Meijer
Good luck with your knees 😳
September 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise