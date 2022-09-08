Sign up
Photo 370
The big slog
1400 steps, never ending steps (I am trying to train for a upcoming overnight tramp). Funnily once you get to the top of 1400 steps, there's no view so they've built a viewing tower another flight of steps up!!
Location: Hakarimata near Ngāruawāhia
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
1
0
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jaap Meijer
Good luck with your knees 😳
September 8th, 2022
