Photo 371
Duck duck goose
We hardly ever see these flying at the beach. They were a little too high up in the sky to get the best of the morning colours - but still pretty I think :)
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Photo Details
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous minimalist picture!
September 9th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice sky
September 9th, 2022
