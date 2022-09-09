Previous
Duck duck goose by christinav
Photo 371

Duck duck goose

We hardly ever see these flying at the beach. They were a little too high up in the sky to get the best of the morning colours - but still pretty I think :)
Christina

Corinne C ace
A fabulous minimalist picture!
September 9th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice sky
September 9th, 2022  
