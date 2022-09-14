Previous
Next
Holes big enough to drive a truck thru by christinav
Photo 376

Holes big enough to drive a truck thru

Surely no flies (or is it flys?) would be caught in this!
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great find and capture, seems like a newbie was trying to make a web ;-)
September 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise