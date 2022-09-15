Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 377
The grass is more interesting than the bird
Not! haha I didn't have my glasses on and was rushing as worried the shag might fly away. In the end, I did get a good shot and I'll post that tomorrow. In the meantime I did quite like this :)
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
377
photos
74
followers
91
following
103% complete
View this month »
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
15th September 2022 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close