Previous
Next
The lonely mountain by christinav
Photo 384

The lonely mountain

I am watching LOTR - the new series just out. But this reminds me of the Hobbit's lonely mountain.... Smaug was no where to be seen :)
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise