Are we there yet? by christinav
Photo 385

Are we there yet?

A weekend trip up to the pinnacles in the Coromandel, staying overnight at a hut just down from where this was taken. Lucky with the weather - even on Thursday there was a weather warning for this day.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Christina

Babs ace
Crikey, you would never get me up there. You must be fit.
September 25th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Looks so gorgeous.
September 25th, 2022  
