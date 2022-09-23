Sign up
Photo 385
Are we there yet?
A weekend trip up to the pinnacles in the Coromandel, staying overnight at a hut just down from where this was taken. Lucky with the weather - even on Thursday there was a weather warning for this day.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
2
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
385
photos
75
followers
94
following
105% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
23rd September 2022 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Crikey, you would never get me up there. You must be fit.
September 25th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Looks so gorgeous.
September 25th, 2022
