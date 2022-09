Packhorse

This is the route that goes up to the pinnacles (yesterdays shot). The track is a historic packhorse route used by kauri bushmen in 1920s. Amazing carved out tracks with stonework most of the way up. Some of the steps were quite large - a very good thigh workout.

One of the group is somewhat fitter than 2 of us, so lots of 'photography stop' excuses going on :) by me!