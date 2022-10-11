Previous
To the beach by christinav
To the beach

One of the paths that lead onto the beach. Lots of gorse which is a real pest!
Christina

I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Lovely shot of this beautiful path, love the light too.
October 11th, 2022  
