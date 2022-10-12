Previous
Witches circle by christinav
Witches circle

Found this in the middle of nowhere (like 45 minutes drive from the nearest town), on the side of the road.
Road cones that have been painted, skulls on top, arranged into a coven....
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Christina

@christinav
Babs ace
What an interesting find love the colours
October 13th, 2022  
