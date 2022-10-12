Sign up
Photo 404
Witches circle
Found this in the middle of nowhere (like 45 minutes drive from the nearest town), on the side of the road.
Road cones that have been painted, skulls on top, arranged into a coven....
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Babs
ace
What an interesting find love the colours
October 13th, 2022
