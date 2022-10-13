Previous
Haere mai spidey by christinav
Haere mai spidey

Welcome to New Zealand!
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Christina

@christinav
Ah taken as one is heading to towards Awanui a cool shot
October 13th, 2022  
Love it
October 13th, 2022  
Sue
Such a typical part of the NZ farming scene. Love the detail
October 13th, 2022  
I don't think even Spiderman can fix this one ha ha
October 13th, 2022  
