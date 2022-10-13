Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 405
Haere mai spidey
Welcome to New Zealand!
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
405
photos
74
followers
96
following
110% complete
View this month »
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
12th October 2022 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Ah taken as one is heading to towards Awanui a cool shot
October 13th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it
October 13th, 2022
Sue
Such a typical part of the NZ farming scene. Love the detail
October 13th, 2022
Babs
ace
I don't think even Spiderman can fix this one ha ha
October 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close