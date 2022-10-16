Previous
If I could have a super power... by christinav
Photo 408

If I could have a super power...

It would be to fly. My kids think that is very boring!
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of what seems so easy. I doubt I would want to fly as I am allergic to heights ;-)
October 16th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
He he ... that would be a great thing! My kids would see a lot more of me if I could fly! ;-)
October 16th, 2022  
