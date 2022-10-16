Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 408
If I could have a super power...
It would be to fly. My kids think that is very boring!
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
408
photos
74
followers
96
following
111% complete
View this month »
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
15th October 2022 6:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of what seems so easy. I doubt I would want to fly as I am allergic to heights ;-)
October 16th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
He he ... that would be a great thing! My kids would see a lot more of me if I could fly! ;-)
October 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close