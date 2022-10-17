Previous
Meandering by christinav
Meandering

Sorry for not commenting - will get back to that in a couple of days.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
A wonderful scene beautifully captured.
October 19th, 2022  
Lovely
October 19th, 2022  
Lovely misty, silky capture.
October 19th, 2022  
