The grass is always greener by christinav
Photo 410

The grass is always greener

18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
But so difficult to reach! I love the expression you captured, one can almost read it's mind ;-)
October 19th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Such lovely animals
October 19th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful shot. And, yes, they always stretch for that bit which is just a little too far away!
October 19th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 19th, 2022  
