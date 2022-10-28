Previous
Next
Put a lid on it! by christinav
Photo 420

Put a lid on it!

A captive audience to showcase one’s artwork. Hunderweisser toilets in Kawakawa.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Such a work of art!
October 28th, 2022  
Dawn ace
It’s is lovely
October 28th, 2022  
julia ace
A real tourist attraction.. A real work of art
October 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise