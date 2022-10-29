Sign up
Photo 421
When in Wellington
Got to try
@yaorenliu
type photos right? Although I have a long way nto go with street photography and little chance to practice!
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana
ace
Interesting shot of that person rushing by those plastered windows. A nice shot and pop of colour.
October 31st, 2022
