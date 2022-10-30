Previous
The bucket fountain by christinav
Photo 422

The bucket fountain

Iconic Wellington feature. One of those things that doesn't really work that well and is very clunky, but Wellington wouldn't be Wellington without it (also famous for the Hobbit taking a leak in it when filming LOTR).
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
115% complete

Diana ace
Such an interesting and colourful fountain, it is so windy here that half the water would land elsewhere ;-)
October 31st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'd love to visit and see the filming locations, such breathtaking scenery you have there
October 31st, 2022  
