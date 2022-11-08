Previous
Into the sea by christinav
Photo 430

Into the sea

Taken last week on my iphone when on a work stop at Sandy Bay. There were heaps surfers to the right but I was taken with the pink surf board.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
117% complete

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful sea drama.
November 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, the waves look fabulous.
November 8th, 2022  
