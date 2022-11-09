Previous
Lush and leafy by christinav
Photo 432

Lush and leafy

After a storm the bush is so green. Sone of the roads I traveled down today showed signs of flooding and lots of farm land was under water.
9th November 2022

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and texture of this lovely leading line and lush green.
November 9th, 2022  
Wylie ace
that looks a lovely drive
November 9th, 2022  
