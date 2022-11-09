Sign up
Photo 432
Lush and leafy
After a storm the bush is so green. Sone of the roads I traveled down today showed signs of flooding and lots of farm land was under water.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
2
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
432
photos
75
followers
97
following
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and texture of this lovely leading line and lush green.
November 9th, 2022
Wylie
ace
that looks a lovely drive
November 9th, 2022
