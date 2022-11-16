Sign up
Photo 439
Nice one Ms Tui
I jumped out of my car on my work travels today and was taking a shot of the bay with the flax at the front, when this lovely tui dropped by.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
3
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
439
photos
75
followers
97
following
120% complete
View this month »
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
16th November 2022 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Your lucky day, what a wonderful shot and scene.
November 16th, 2022
julia
ace
Great shot of the photo bomber.
November 16th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a lovely bird. Great shot.
November 16th, 2022
