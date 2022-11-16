Previous
Next
Nice one Ms Tui by christinav
Photo 439

Nice one Ms Tui

I jumped out of my car on my work travels today and was taking a shot of the bay with the flax at the front, when this lovely tui dropped by.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Your lucky day, what a wonderful shot and scene.
November 16th, 2022  
julia ace
Great shot of the photo bomber.
November 16th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such a lovely bird. Great shot.
November 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise