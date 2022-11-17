Previous
Life would be boring if it followed a linear line by christinav
Photo 440

Life would be boring if it followed a linear line

17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
120% complete

Diana ace
Such wonderful focus and dof, amazing how some plants just do their own thing. Well spotted and captured.
November 17th, 2022  
