Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 441
Te Hononga
I have posted pics of the Kawakawa
hundertwasser toilets before, these were inspired by them and are also in Kawakawa. I love that it is a modern take on his art.
Te Hononga can be translated as the joining together of people.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
441
photos
75
followers
97
following
120% complete
View this month »
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd November 2022 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
They look great.
November 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
Love the way you composed and captured this! I so badly wish I could pop over the ocean to see them for myself ;-)
November 18th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous, love the converging lines and colour.
November 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close