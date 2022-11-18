Previous
Te Hononga by christinav
Photo 441

Te Hononga

I have posted pics of the Kawakawa
hundertwasser toilets before, these were inspired by them and are also in Kawakawa. I love that it is a modern take on his art.
Te Hononga can be translated as the joining together of people.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Christina

Dianne
They look great.
November 18th, 2022  
Diana ace
Love the way you composed and captured this! I so badly wish I could pop over the ocean to see them for myself ;-)
November 18th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous, love the converging lines and colour.
November 18th, 2022  
