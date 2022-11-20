Previous
Where the wind blows by christinav
Photo 443

Where the wind blows

Unfortunately for this tree - it put its roots down into a cliff. I imagine it will be a scraggly wind blown tree for all of its days!
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Christina

Walks @ 7
Lovely
November 20th, 2022  
Dawn
A lovely shot
November 20th, 2022  
