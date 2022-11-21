Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 444
Castaway
Looks like an idyllic island if you were to be stranded - however it's actually in the middle of the harbour and a shipping lane.... Called Motukaroo Island.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
3
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
444
photos
75
followers
97
following
121% complete
View this month »
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
20th November 2022 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
And they say the camera never lies. Nice capture!
November 21st, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
Not sure I'd want to be stranded there if it was more remote. From up here I can't tell what's edible or useful. Effective crop!
November 21st, 2022
Yao RL
ace
Looks like it is floating away.
November 21st, 2022
