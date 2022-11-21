Previous
Castaway by christinav
Photo 444

Castaway

Looks like an idyllic island if you were to be stranded - however it's actually in the middle of the harbour and a shipping lane.... Called Motukaroo Island.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Christina

Issi Bannerman ace
And they say the camera never lies. Nice capture!
November 21st, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
Not sure I'd want to be stranded there if it was more remote. From up here I can't tell what's edible or useful. Effective crop!
November 21st, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Looks like it is floating away.
November 21st, 2022  
