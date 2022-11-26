Previous
Swish swish by christinav
Photo 449

Swish swish

Dancing down the street as part of the Beach Hop festival. Love the skirts, must be so much fun to wear!
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
kali ace
They are having harmless fun, the headlines about it were of mutiple arrests lol
November 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great fun shot, love the twirling skirts!
November 27th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
@kali66 ? what? who is ruining the fun.
November 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
