Photo 450
Sheer joy
Love the laughter and happiness in this shot. That's what a hobby should do - don't you think?
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana
ace
I love that skirt and petticoat, such a fabulous shot!
November 27th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
That skirt is impressive. Yes, Did you join them?
November 27th, 2022
