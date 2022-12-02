Previous
Tramping by christinav
Tramping

Or hiking depending on where in the world you live. Completed an overnight tramp in the Kaimai Ranges this weekend. After all the rain we've had this spring everything was beautiful, lush and so green!
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Christina

Maggiemae ace
Those Ranges encourage the rain and must be beautiful to go on a tramp. You must have good ankles to traverse such a trail!
December 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture of this beautiful trail.
December 4th, 2022  
