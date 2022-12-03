Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 455
The Waikato Plains
Taken from the top of the Wairere Falls
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
455
photos
75
followers
98
following
124% complete
View this month »
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
2nd December 2022 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
What a fabulous view.
December 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and view.
December 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close