Previous
Next
The fungi tree by christinav
Photo 456

The fungi tree

With my tramping companion trying to take a close up.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wow that does look pretty amazing, I love the vegetation.
December 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise