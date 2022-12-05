Sign up
Photo 457
Te Whare Okioki
Translation: the house/hut to rest/pause. Taken in the weekend. Beautiful foxgloves out in the foreground. We had this whole place to ourselves (the beauty of going for a Friday night - Saturday nights are booked all the way through the summer.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
1
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
457
photos
75
followers
98
following
Diana
ace
This does look rather lovely and idyllic. Is that a photobomber in the garden?
December 5th, 2022
