Te Whare Okioki by christinav
Te Whare Okioki

Translation: the house/hut to rest/pause. Taken in the weekend. Beautiful foxgloves out in the foreground. We had this whole place to ourselves (the beauty of going for a Friday night - Saturday nights are booked all the way through the summer.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
This does look rather lovely and idyllic. Is that a photobomber in the garden?
December 5th, 2022  
